Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After a red hot preseason, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson kept the fire burning in the first week of the season, catching a pair of touchdown passes in a decisive win over the Packers. But after a dismal outing in Week 2, a time-share situation and another tough matchup on tap, things are not looking up for Johnson’s fantasy football prospects this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson had just one catch on three targets for a total of 23 yards in last week’s stinker. He did at least show up in the box score, unlike his fellow tight end Adam Trautman. He and Trautman are tied with six targets each, and quarterback Jameis Winston has shown a preference for throwing to his tight ends. The trouble is that the rotation is hard to read for fantasy purposes.

It might not matter much this week against the Patriots. They’ve given up just four receptions for 27 yards to opposing tight ends in two games this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Juwan Johnson.