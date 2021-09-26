Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After a breakout campaign in the exhibition season and with incumbent No. 1 wide receiver Michael Thomas on the shelf with an injury for some time, things were looking up for Marquez Callaway. However, the reality of the regular season has been somewhat more disappointing.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway had just eight yards on two catches last week against the Panthers. He was erased from the box score by a brutal defensive effort, like the rest of the Saints offense. But things were hardly better the week before that when New Orleans took apart the Packers. Callaway had 14 yards on a single catch in that one.

The Saints passing game just hasn’t been able to get much going, and starting quarterback Jameis Winston has mostly leaned on running back Alvin Kamara as his preferred receiving option. This week’s game against the Patriots isn’t going to be any easier. New England is allowing an average of fewer than 185 passing yards per game, and the Patriots lead the league with five picks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Marquez Callaway.