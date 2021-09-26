Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It was no real surprise when Jameis Winston won the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback job. He put an exclamation point on the decision with a big win over Green Bay to open the regular season. But he looks to be sliding back into his up and down pattern of play with a tough road game against the Patriots on tap for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

After a nice start to the season, to the tune of five touchdown passes against the Packers, the old Jameis Winston was back last week. The Saints quarterback threw two picks against the Panthers on the kind of bone-headed WTF throws he’s always struggled with. He finished that game with no passing scores and just 111 yards through the air. He did score one rushing touchdown to keep the day from being a complete loss.

This week Winston has to face a Patriots defense that leads the league with five interceptions on the young season. New England is giving up an average of less than 185 passing yards per game too. Sure, Winston might not be as bad as he was last week, but do you want to take that chance? This is a recipe for disaster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jameis Winston.