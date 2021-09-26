Tony Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tony Jones made waves with the New Orleans Saints in training camp and the preseason this year. His outstanding work earned him the backup job behind Alvin Kamara. And despite being a clear No. 2 on the depth chart, past trends all pointed to the speedy Jones getting plenty of work as the Saints offense manages Kamara’s overall load.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Tony Jones

Like the rest of his team, Jones had a tough game last week against the Panthers. He had just three carries for a grand total of seven yards. He didn’t see a single target in the passing game in that one either.

Things are not going to be any easier for Jones and the Saints this week on the road against the Patriots. Even Kamara had it tough last week, but he’s still their primary offensive weapon. Jones is not an attractive fantasy option this week because of the matchup and timeshare concerns with Kamara.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tony Jones.