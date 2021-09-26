Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has the distinction of being the team’s only player to score a receiving touchdown. Does that make him a fantasy football starter this week against the Saints? With this offense, you never know.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor opened the season with a splash. In a one-point loss to the Dolphins, he finished the game five catches on seven targets with 72 yards and a touchdown. But last week he was barely on the radar, catching all three of the passes that came his way for just 21 yards. To be fair, the Patriots offense didn’t need to throw a lot, but when they did, four players got more looks than Agholor.

New England spreads the ball around a lot, so Nelson could be subject to some up and down games throughout the season. This week’s opponent, the Saints, are a middle-of-the-pack defense against receivers. I’m less confident that he’ll make much impact this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Nelson Agholor.