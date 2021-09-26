Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots passing offense hasn’t been asked to do much heavy lifting so far this season. But at some point that’s going to change, and when it does wide receiver Jakobi Meyers could be a viable fantasy asset.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Through two games, Meyers has 82 yards, good enough for third on the team. He does, however, lead the group with 15 targets, so he clearly has the attention of quarterback Mac Jones. It seems like it could be just a matter of time before he becomes New England’s No. 1 receiver, and has the stats to go with it. But the question for fantasy football is whether or not he can produce enough in Week 3 to merit a starting spot in lineups.

Meyers definitely has the upside, and given that just one player has a receiving touchdown for this team, it’s only a matter of time before the passing offense takes off. This would be a good week. The Saints are middle of the road against opposing receivers. For some, Meyers might be worth the risk as a high-ceiling third receiver or flex player. He certainly has value in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jakobi Meyers.