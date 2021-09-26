James White start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots backfield is no longer a source of confusion and frustration for fantasy football managers. And even though he’s a clear No. 2, James White has carved out a decent role for himself that gives him some fantasy appeal, especially this week against the Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB James White

White saw one more rushing attempt last week than he did in the season opener, four to five. He turned those five carries into 20 yards and a touchdown, his first score of the season. Where White really has a big role to play is in the passing game. He had six catches for 45 yards last week, his second week in a row with at least 45 yards and six receptions.

Harris is the obvious incumbent on early downs, but White’s role in the passing game gives him real fantasy value as third running back or a flex option. The Saints had problems with Christian McCaffrey last week, who caught five passes for 65 yards, so this is a good matchup for White to make a dent in the box score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start James White.