Damien Harris start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints this week. And while we’re still waiting to see if running back Damien Harris remains a clear cut favorite in the backfield all season, he looks like a solid option for fantasy lineups in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Jets. Along with the rushing score, he posted 62 yards on 16 rushing attempts. And though he wasn’t really a factor in the passing game, he did finish the day with one catch for two yards. The week before that, he ran for 100 yards on 23 attempts against the Dolphins.

Though James White scored a touchdown on one of his five rushing attempts, Harris still had a clear edge as New England’s No. 1 running back.

The Saints shut down the Packers run game in Week 1, but Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers had success against that unit last week. With the Patriots still handling quarterback Mac Jones with kid gloves and the defense playing so well, Harris should be a critical part of the game plan this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Damien Harris.