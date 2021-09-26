Mac Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is off to a solid start with the New England Patriots through two games. He has yet to turn to the ball over, which is good, but his overall stat line is not one that has much appeal for fantasy football leagues, at least not as an every week starter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones has 467 passing yards on the season and a completion rate near 74 percent. But he’s thrown just one touchdown in two games. The Patriots host the New Orleans Saints this week, a confusing team that’s managed to stifle Aaron Rodgers in the opener before letting Sam Darnold throw a pair of scores last week.

Jones is helped by a solid ground game and a fantastic defense. That’s a great recipe for winning games, but it’s not one for a big fantasy outing from a quarterback. It’s probably best to sit Jones while his ceiling is so low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mac Jones.