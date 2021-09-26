Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

If you’re looking for the positives in the Atlanta Falcons offense, you’ve got to squint real hard to see anything worth talking about. But one bright spot has definitely been running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who’s put together a decent little stat line as the 1b player in the backfield rotation.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson found the end zone twice last week against the Buccaneers, a rushing and a receiving score. He only carried the ball seven times for a mere 11 yards, but he managed to catch five passes on six targets for 58 yards. Mike Davis is still getting the edge in touches, but Patterson’s done more than enough to earn more looks in Atlanta’s moribund offense.

He has a good matchup on tap this week against the Giants. They’ve let opposing running backs find the end zone twice through two games, while averaging more than 5.3 yards per rushing attempt. This is a good week to get Patterson into your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cordarrelle Patterson.