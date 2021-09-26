Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Headed into the season, the Atlanta Falcons had one of the most exciting tight end depth charts in the NFL, a pair of players capable of making big contributions to the offense. Instead, the Falcons offense has struggled and only one tight end has been productive through two games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Rookie Kyle Pitts had five catches on six targets last week, totaling 73 yards against the Bucs. The week before that he tied for the team lead with eight targets, catching four with 31 yards to show for it. But he’s constantly involved in the offense, moving around the field, just like we thought he would when the Falcons drafted him back in the spring. Hayden Hurst has been the odd man out. After catching five passes in the opener, he had just one catch on one target last week.

Atlanta’s offense isn’t exactly making it easy for either player. But Pitt’s involvement makes him a viable fantasy option. The Giants, who the Falcons face this week, have already given up two touchdowns and 149 yards to opposing tight ends through two games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kyle Pitts. Sit Hayden Hurst.