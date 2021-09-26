Mike Davis start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis was a good bet for an RB2 heading into the season. However, with the team’s offense struggling, the results so far have been pretty disappointing. The Falcons have a more favorable matchup on tap this week, against the New York Giants, which could give the offense, and Davis in particular, a good chance to bounce back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis had 38 yards on nine carries last week against a tough Buccaneers defense. He also caught seven passes for another 25 yards. So, his overall stat line wasn’t a total bust, not in PPR leagues at least. The Giants have given up two rushing touchdowns and an average of 5.3 yards per carry to opposing running backs this season.

Another thing to be aware of with Davis is that the Falcons are also rotating in Cordarrelle Patterson. While Davis has the edge in overall touches, it was Patterson who punched it in twice last week, a rushing and a receiving score, so the Falcons have an incentive to keep him in the mix, if not increase his workload.

It’s a good matchup for Davis to get something going this week. Even with Patterson commanding more work, this isn’t a bad week at all to have Davis in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mike Davis.