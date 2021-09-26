Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are easing running back Saquon Barkley back into the mix after a knee injury ended his season early last year. And while he still looks nothing like he did before tearing his ACL, the uptick in work and a favorable matchup on tap this weekend should put him on fantasy radars after a slow start to the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley played less than half the team’s offensive snaps in Week 1, finishing the game with 26 yards on 10 carries and one catch for one yard on three targets. Last week, his usage was close to normal, and he finished with 57 yards on 13 carries in a loss to Washington. He also caught two passes on three targets in that one.

The Falcons defense has given up one rushing touchdown and 190 rushing yards to running backs through two games this season. Not as soft as their pass defense, Barkley could still have a decent day against Atlanta’s rushing defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Strat Saquon Barkley.