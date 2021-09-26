Sterling Shepard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Sure, the New York Giants might be 0-2, but there are some real nice silver linings to be found on this team. One of those positive takeaways is the sterling performance of wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who’s been a bona fide fantasy football power house through two games so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Despite the offseason addition of Kenny Golladay, it’s Shepard who’s still quarterback Daniel Jones’ preferred option in the passing game. Through two weeks, he’s on the NFL leaderboard, in seventh, with 207 receiving yards. He’s also got a touchdown.

Shepard has the chance at another big game this week against the Falcons, who have allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers so far this season, tied for the second-most in the NFL. The Giants offense may change over the course of the season, but for now, Shepard belongs in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sterling Shepard.