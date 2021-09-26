Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants offense isn’t the most exciting unit in the NFL so far this season, but wide receiver Darius Slayton has settled in as the team’s second-most productive wide receiver through the first two games. He has a favorable matchup on tap this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2 against Washington. He caught three passes on six targets in that one for 54 yards. He had 65 yards on three catches the week before that, targeted seven times. Drops have been a problem so far; otherwise, his overall stat line would look even better.

Primarily a deep threat, he could find plenty of room to work behind the Falcons defense this week. He has real upside as a third receiver or Flex option in fantasy lineups ahead of this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Darius Slayton.