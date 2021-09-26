Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

A prized offseason addition, Kenny Golladay looked like he would slide right into the No. 1 wide receiver spot for the New York Giants. However, through two games, Golladay is third on the team in receiving yards, leaving his fantasy football viability in doubt as the season steams through the first month of play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay has just seven catches for 107 yards, and he has yet to find the end zone. He had just 38 yards on three catches last week, as he and quarterback Daniel Jones had some trouble getting on the same page. It’s not for lack of trying. Jones targeted him eight times last week, though “target” is a generous way to describe some of those throws that were coming his way.

This is a very favorable matchup, against the Falcons, but with his production still lacking, it’s hard to make a sound case for starting Golladay until we can see if he’s found a place in this offense. Don’t give up on him yet, but do find other options for your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kenny Golladay.