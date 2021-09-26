Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

With their regular starter, Evan Engram, sidelined through the first two games of the season, the New York Giants have turned to offseason addition Kyle Rudolph to handle the primary tight end job. Thrust into that role, Rudolph still isn’t playing a big enough role in the passing game to merit any consideration in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Kyle Rudolph

Rudolph saw just two targets last week against Washington. He did catch both, but only managed to rack up 25 yards for the effort. He has just 33 yards on the season so far and no touchdowns, despite being the team’s top tight end.

We still don’t know if the Giants will have Engram back in action this week. Obviously, Rudolph would be irrelevant for fantasy purposes in that situation. But even without Engram, Rudolph does not belong in fantasy lineups, even against the woeful Atlanta Falcons this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kyle Rudolph.