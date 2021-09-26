Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

So far, it’s been a quiet season for the Pittsburgh Steelers top two tight ends, Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth. It doesn’t look like that will change this week against the Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TEs Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth

Despite a late-week injury concern in practice, Ebron was able to suit up and play in the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Raiders. He didn’t have much impact, failing to come up with either of the two passes that came his way. The week before, he caught one ball on two targets for 19 yards. The rookie, Freiermuth, had a better day last week, catching all four targets he saw for a total of 36 yards. He had one catch for 24 yards the week before that.

Freiermuth is getting more looks in the passing game than Ebron. But don’t read too much into that. Neither player is contributing enough to the box score to merit fantasy consideration at this point in the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth.