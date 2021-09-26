Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Through just two games of the 2021 NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is one-third of the way toward his touchdown total from his rookie year in 2020. And even with first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase already turning his heads in his first year, Higgins has made it clear that he is still a big part of this offense and worthy of fantasy football roster spots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins leads the team with 15 targets, and he’s tied for the lead with 10 catches. He’s got 118 yards and two touchdowns to show for it too. Higgins has found the end zone in both games so far, but that might be harder to do this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Higgins has had success against the Steelers before, rolling up 115 and a touchdown in Week 9 last season. With quarterback Joe Burrow looking healthy again, Higgins has some fantasy appeal despite the difficult opponent this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tee Higgins.