Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road this week for an AFC North matchup against the Steelers. While Pittsburgh is still the team to beat, the Bengals at least have enough playmakers on offense who deserve some fantasy attention, like wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd has yet to find the end zone this season, but he clearly has a role to play in this offense despite a crowded receiver room. Last week, with the Chicago Bears stifling much of the Cincinnati passing game, quarterback Joe Burrow leaned on Boyd for quick throws. He was targeted nine times in that game, catching seven passes for 73 yards.

The Bengals have another tough matchup on the docket this week, on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They could very well find themselves trying to play catchup in that one too, which gives Boyd some fantasy appeal as a third receiver or flex option. Understand that the ceiling is lower than it would be for some of his teammates, but Boyd has the chance to post solid stats again this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Boyd.