Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It only took two games, but rookie Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as the Cincinnati Bengals’ most productive receiver. He and quarterback Joe Burrow have easily been able to rekindle some of the magic they had as college teammates at LSU. It’s also made Chase a viable fantasy football starter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Chase came on strong in Week 1, catching five of seven targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. With the Bengals offense struggling last week, he only managed two grabs on four targets for 54 yards, but he did find the end zone again in that one.

The Bengals have a tough game on tap this week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. So far this season, the Steelers have only given up two scores to opposing wide receivers. Still, despite the tough matchup, Chase is still worth consideration as a third receiver or flex player. He’s just too explosive to leave on the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ja’Marr Chase.