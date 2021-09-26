Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The best news for the Cincinnati Bengals so far this season is that quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and looks to be fully recovered from the knee injury that cut his rookie season short last year. However, through two weeks of play, he’s had some up and down results so far, and with a tough matchup against the Steelers on tap for this week, his fantasy football appeal is low.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow looked good in his first outing of the season, a Week 1 win over the Vikings. He threw a pair of touchdowns in that one and kept the ball out of his opponent’s hands. Last week was a different story when he threw three picks against the Bears; he also had two touchdowns and 207 passing yards in that one.

On the road against Pittsburgh, you’d be best to avoid him in lineups this week. But hang on to him, because the Bengals have a juicy matchup with the Jaguars in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Joe Burrow.