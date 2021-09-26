Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets fell to the New England Patriots on Sunday 25-6, and did so in embarrassing fashion in front of the home fans. Zach Wilson and Co. will look to turn the boos into cheers in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson is off to a nightmarish start as the new face of the Jets offense, having thrown five interceptions through his first two NFL games. This week comes with another daunting task against the 2-0 Denver Broncos, whose defense has held its previous two opponents to no more than 13 points. That doesn’t bode well for the Jets, who currently have a hefty injury list. Wilson has been affected dearly by a lack of protection from the Jets offensive line, and hasn’t been able to connect consistently with his receiving weapons. He and Corey Davis had a nice rapport in Week 1, but that came to a serious halt against the Pats, with Davis on snagging just two catches for eight yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a rookie quarterback showdown last week, it was Mac Jones who clearly outshined Wilson. The preseason optimism of the No. 2 overall pick has quickly disappeared. Fantasy managers should leave Wilson not only on the bench in every format, but also on the waiver wire, at least until this Jets offense can show some life.