Tevin Coleman start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off another week where they were denied a touchdown to any member of their backfield, and just as even Frank Gore’s presence showed last season, it will be hard to predict when it’s finally going to happen. Tevin Coleman’s hoping he can find his way into the endzone against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman rushed five times for 24 yards in Week 2, clearly taking a backseat to Ty Johnson and Michael Carter. This is four less attempts the 28-year-old running back received in the first game of the year, and it is probably going to get worse before it gets any better. The Jets have only scored two touchdowns thus far in the 2021-22 campaign, and both have been passes to Corey Davis. With Zach Wilson learning the NFL game speed as he goes, this team is not going to have much room for comfort in any of their future matchups. Simply put, the Jets offense is a wasteland for running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Coleman has proven to be a talented running back in recent years, but the problem is, he is trying to maneuver his way to more rushing attempts in a crowded backfield with similar styles. Not to mention, his 0-2 offense will probably be forced to pass more and more. After what they’ve shown in back-to-back games, it’s safe to leave Coleman out of lineups.