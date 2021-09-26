Michael Carter start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets were scrambling, literally scrambling, to find any possible way to score a touchdown in their Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. While the pass offense was mostly ineffective, it was rookie running back Michael Carter who racked up 88 total yards to salvage his day.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Aside from the major offensive woes put on display by the Jets last Sunday, it appeared to open up perhaps the only opportunity that Carter needed to become the team’s lead ball carrier. In recent history, these are the weeks that determine whether players were all hype in training camp, or if they are here to stay. So far, Carter appears to be the latter. The Jets fed him with 11 attempts for 59 yards, which is pretty respectable given the game script.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter has yet to score his first career touchdown as a pro. No worries. His best games are yet to come. For fantasy managers that are desperate for RB production in their lineups, it might be wise to take the early season gamble on Carter as a flex option or RB2 this week, even against a tough Denver Broncos defense.