Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets failed to score a single touchdown last Sunday against the New England Patriots. Aside from the offensive struggles, Elijah Moore took another step in his development.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore recorded four catches for 47 yards, finishing second on the team in targets with eight. In a game that was considerably one-sided, Moore was a bright spot at times, proving to be a reliable pass catcher on early downs when Zach Wilson was getting swarmed by Patriots defenders. With major holes in the offensive line, Moore could soon evolve as the primary bailout weapon for Wilson. It will be interesting to see if his catch numbers improve again in Week 3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

After hearing the rumblings of Moore’s impressive talent and upside all through training camp, he’s still bound to become an important member of head coach Robert Saleh’s game plan. While the rookie wideout is likely still floating around the waiver wire pool in most fantasy leagues, it’s not totally ridiculous to believe that he could erupt for big points any week now. He is one of the best bench stashes available right now.