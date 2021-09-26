Corey Davis start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After rolling into the 2021-22 campaign with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns a week ago, Corey Davis cooled off immensely on Sunday against the New England Patriots. He will look to find his groove once again, as the New York Jets travel to play the Denver Broncos in the third game of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

In what was an abysmal showing for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, throwing four interceptions on 19-of-33 passes and no touchdowns, Davis and the rest of the Jets offense were mainly focused on keeping their opponent from catching the ball. Wilson’s completions were mostly over-the-middle desperation heaves to slot receivers Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore. Jamison Crowder is reportedly dealing with a setback to his groin, which likely means Davis will receive all of the attention from Wilson going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite Davis’ subpar Week 2 receiving numbers, fantasy managers should not hit the panic button just yet. He has solidified himself as the No. 1 receiving option for the Jets offense, and that likely won’t change even when Crowder returns. At least for now, it’s a safe bet that this team will be playing from behind in about every game of year, so there will be plenty of targets to go around.