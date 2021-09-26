Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Bills logged their first win of the season with a 35-0 blowout of the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and the love was spread around the team as Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Stefon Diggs, and Dawson Knox all got on the score board. One player that didn’t even see a target was Gabriel Davis.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

Davis grabbed a touchdown and went 2-for-5 for 40 yards in Week 1, but also fell victim to an ankle injury that resulted with him being limited in practice. He dressed for the game in Week 2, but Josh Allen didn’t even give him a look as the Bills steamrolled the Dolphins. With a crowded field of receivers on Buffalo’s side that includes Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley, don’t expect Davis to get a ton of action in the coming weeks unless one of those three ends up going down with injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Gabriel Davis in Week 3.