JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Despite some real hope that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense might recapture some of its past glory, it’s crawling along looking positively mediocre after two games. They do have a favorable matchup on tap this week at home against the Bengals. And wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is a solid fantasy football starter this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

What makes Smith-Schuster an attractive fantasy option is that he’s still quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s preferred option on short throws, which is most of what Big Ben does in the passing game in the twilight of his career. Smith-Schuster is second on the team with 15 targets and 10 catches, and third with 93 receiving yards. He has yet to find the end zone. With at least seven targets in both games this season, he’s always a solid if unspectacular starter in PPR formats.

The Bengals haven’t been anything special against opposing receivers so far this season, and Smith-Schuster has 331 yards and three touchdowns in seven career games against Cincy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start JuJu Smith-Schuster.