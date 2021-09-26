Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Chase Claypool looked like he might be in line for a big breakout season in his second year as a pro. We’re still waiting for his first big game, thanks in part to a Pittsburgh Steelers offense stuck in neutral. And if his fantasy football viability wasn’t difficult enough to get a handle on, a couple of key injuries to his teammates are further clouding the picture this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Always a big play waiting to happen, Claypool had 70 yards on just three catches last week in a loss to the Raiders. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season, but with the Bengals coming to town this week, Claypool could easily have a big game.

The team’s top wideout, Diontae Johnson, is still dealing with an injury he suffered at the end of last week’s contest. His status for this week is still up in the air. If Johnson can’t play, Claypool’s fantasy value would increase ... unless Ben Roethlisberger can’t play. The Steelers quarterback is dealing with a pectoral injury, and we still lack confirmation whether or not he’ll play. If he can’t Claypool’s fantasy outlook takes a hit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Chase Claypool, but watch the injuries and make adjustments as needed.