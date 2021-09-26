Najee Harris start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It’s been a slow start to the season for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Through no real fault of his own, the rookie has struggled to put up the kind of production the team hoped for when they drafted him with the 24th pick in the draft. And while his long-term career arc is nothing to worry about, his appeal in fantasy football has waned.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris carried the ball 10 times for just 38 yards last week against the Raiders. He did catch five passes on five targets for another 43 yards and his first career touchdown, a receiving score in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh’s offense is mostly pretty flat so far, and Harris in particular is suffering from subpar offensive line play. He could have a better outing this week against a Bengals defense that’s middle of the pack against running backs, and he’s still seeing enough work to justify a roster spot in fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Najee Harris.