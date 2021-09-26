Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers came up short against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 as they lost 26-17, and to make matters worse it came at the expense of a Ben Roethlisberger pectoral injury. The Steelers face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Big Ben didn’t practice on Wednesday but it still sounds likely that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati after a limited session on Thursday. If he plays, he’ll be playing through the injury so he’ll be experiencing some pain with each throw, which doesn’t bode well for the Steelers offense or fantasy managers who have him rostered. He threw for 295 yards and a touchdown last week against the Raiders and came out a little banged up on the other side, so it’s likely that the Steelers passing game will take a hit against the Raiders.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Roethlisberger’s outlook a little bleak for this week, it’s probably a good idea to pick up a slightly better QB1 off waivers for Week 3 and keep Big Ben on your bench. He’ll be a solid starter once he fully recovers from this injury.