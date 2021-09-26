Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are coming off a 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and look to keep the undefeated record alive as they host the winless New York Jets in Week 3. It should be interesting to see if Teddy Bridgewater can deliver another impressive performance in his first Broncos campaign.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater, a proven game manager, has made the most of his offensive weapons the last two weeks. He has 592 passing yards, 54 completions and four touchdowns with no interceptions, and his ability to spread the ball around to nine different Denver players has boosted his overall confidence after each victory. Granted, they were victories against the Jaguars and the New York Giants. We get it. Call them soft matchups if you dare, but the Broncos look exceptionally balanced thus far on both sides of the football, and Bridgewater’s presence is no coincidence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bridgewater hasn’t disappointed since being traded to the Broncos last April. Sitting comfortably at 2-0, and heading into an exploitable matchup against the Jets, Bridgewater is a recommended play if your lineup is already in need of a QB swap.