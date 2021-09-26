Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Broncos won their second straight game in Week 2 with a 23-13 victory over the Jaguars, taking their record to 2-0 so far this season. Courtland Sutton went 9-for-12 and 159 yards in an impressive performance from the fourth-year receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton bounced back from a fairly underwhelming Week 1 when he only caught one of three targets for 14 yards. Teddy Bridgewater targeted Sutton often and early as he saw 12 passes come his way throughout the game, catching an impressive nine of them and amassing 159 yards in a fairly big turnaround just a week after the opening game. With Jerry Jeudy out for up to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, expect Sutton to be a solid WR2 and he should absolutely be considered a starter especially heading into Week 3 against the Jets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Courtland Sutton in Week 3.