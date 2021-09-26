Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Broncos logged their second straight win to keep a perfect record with a 23-13 victory over the Jaguars in Week 2. Tim Patrick caught three of four and went 37 yards, keeping a high catch rate at 7-of-8 through the first two games, while finding the end zone once in each game as well, finishing each game in double-digit fantasy points for PPR leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick wasn’t outstanding nor was he a disappointment in either one of the Broncos first two games. He did what was expected of him and he only missed one target throughout the first two weeks. Week 2 saw Courtland Sutton go off in Jerry Jeudy’s absence and Patrick definitely fell down the pecking order behind him, but he’s still a reliable wideout. If Teddy Bridgewater decides to send more passes his way, Patrick will catch them and make the most out of them. He’s a solid WR option and if you have him, he should be started going forward especially with Jeudy out with a high ankle sprain for the next three to five weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tim Patrick in Week 3 especially if you don’t have Courtland Sutton on your roster.