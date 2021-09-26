KJ Hamler start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos won their second straight game to start off the season with a 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. KJ Hamler only saw three targets and caught one of them for a total of five yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR K.J. Hamler

While Hamler has undeniable talent, it’s all about how the game is going in the moment that determines whether he’ll be utilized or not. Teddy Bridgewater only sent three passes in Hamler’s direction as the majority of wideout targets went to Courtland Sutton. However, Hamler played about 71 percent of snaps in Week 2, which is a huge jump from the 36 percent he saw in Week 1. If he keeps seeing enough action, he’s bound to have a big week at some point but will continue to be a boom or bust option each week. He’s a solid bench option especially if Sutton or Tim Patrick were to go down with an injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit KJ Hamler in Week 3.