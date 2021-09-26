Noah Fant start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are one of the surprising 2-0 teams to start the 2021 NFL season. That’s mostly because of their schedule, which continues to be a joke in Week 3 vs. the New York Jets. QB Teddy Bridgewater has been a pleasant surprise as well, keeping the passing game active through two games. Bridgewater has also surprisingly been pushing the ball down field. Let’s look at one of his pass catchers in TE Noah Fant.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Through two games, Fant ranks second on the team in targets with 14 behind Courtland Sutton’s 15. Fant has translated that into 10 receptions for 95 yards and a TD. Almost half of Fant’s yards have come after the catch, so he isn’t getting the ball deep down field but rather making plays with his legs. Fant should continue to play most of the offensive snaps and is the clear No. 2 option for Bridgewater.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fant is becoming one of the more reliable TEs through two weeks and has a golden matchup vs. the Jets this week. You’re going to roll Fant out as a TE1 in almost all formats. This game could get out of hand, but if that happens, chances are Fant is one of the reasons for it.