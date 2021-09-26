Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are committed to splitting their backfield between RBs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. That has been pretty clear if you look at the snap count through two games. So far neither back has blown us away in terms of fantasy football. Let’s take a look at Gordon ahead of the Week 3 matchup vs. the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

In Week 1, Gordon was relatively quiet against the New York Giants outside of a 70-yard TD run. If you take that run away, Gordon is at 23 carries for 62 yards and no TDs through two weeks, which is #notgreat. Still, Gordon outsnapped Williams in Week 2 vs. the Jaguars 41-28 and had the slight edge in touches at 15-14. Gordon can still break one as displayed in Week 1. Plus, this is a matchup we could see the Broncos opt to run quite a bit if they take a lead; Denver is favored by 10 points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon to me is a pretty decent FLEX option and an OK RB2 in Week 3 vs. the Jets. While the matchup is appealing and Gordon should get around 10-15 touches, there’s the rookie Williams sort of waiting in the wings. Williams has more upside but the split should remain. He was the better back in Week 2, but Gordon still got a few targets in the passing game and 13 carries. As long as Gordon makes the most of his touches, he’ll have a chance to return value.