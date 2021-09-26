Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos backfield is becoming very interesting as we head into a Week 3 matchup vs. the lowly New York Jets. Through two games, it appears rookie RB Javonte Williams and veteran RB Melvin Gordon are in a time-share. A pure split. So we could see a “hot hand” situation start to develop and the more talented back or one who makes the fewest mistakes will end up king in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Through two weeks, Gordon and Williams are an even 29-29 on touches. Gordon has gotten more work in the passing game and broke a long 70-yard TD, but Williams has been the better runner overall. Last week against the Jags, we saw Williams go for 64 yards on the ground at 4.9 YPC. We could see Williams get even stronger in Week 3 as he gets more comfortable at the NFL level. This is also a great matchup vs. the Jets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is a FLEX play with upside. The split with Gordon limits his upside, but Williams will get around 10-15 touches (maybe even more if he gets hot). The issue is Williams hasn’t been the 3rd down and passing-down back so far. He’ll have to get it done on the ground or get in the end zone if the Broncos get into goal line situations. The matchup is what makes Williams a strong FLEX play. His floor isn’t bad and if he gets the goal line work, could have a multi-TD game.