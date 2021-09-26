Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will look to avoid a 0-3 start when they meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Carson Wentz is a game-time decision for the Colts, but seems ready to play after a full practice Friday. Wentz is dealing with ankle injuries he suffered in Indy’s Week 2 contest against the Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz is starting to get comfortable with Frank Reich’s offense, as he improved significantly from Week 1 to Week 2. That familiarity should continue to help Wentz as the season goes on, but the Colts are still a run-first team. If he’s healthy and active, Wentz could represent a strong streaming option for Week 3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Wentz is healthy and fantasy managers don’t have a clearly superior quarterback, the Colts starter has a favorable matchup against the Titans. Tennessee’s defense is giving up 300.0 passing yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL through two weeks. He could have good value in DFS lineups as well. Fantasy managers should check for his status ahead of the contest and know there’s some risk of him re-aggravating his injury during the game. Wentz represents a good streaming option for Week 3.