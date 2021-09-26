Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Titans bagged their first win of the season in Week 2 with a 33-30 victory over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. Unfortunately for Anthony Firkser, he was ruled out of the Week 2 contest after taking a knee injury during a midweek practice.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser went 3-for-4 in Week 1 for 19 yards and didn’t have much of an impact fantasy-wise. His snaps were split between Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt in the Titans Week 2 game in Seattle as Firkser had to sit out with a knee injury. It’s reported that he didn’t practice on Wednesday this week either, which points to the 26-year-old TE potentially missing the Titans Week 3 matchup against the Colts. Keep an eye on his status, but if you have him on your roster, make other plans this week in case he has to sit out yet again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Anthony Firkser in Week 3 to play it safe due to his injury status.