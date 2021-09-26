Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Titans got their first win of the season with a 33-30 victory over the Seahawks after losing their Week 1 game to the Cardinals. Ryan Tannehill threw 27-of-40 for 347 yards, but failed to find the end zone. The Titans will face off against the Colts in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Despite the exciting 33-30 win in Seattle, Tannehill provided an underwhelming performance for the second week in a row especially from a fantasy perspective. He’s only logged one touchdown pass through the first two weeks and didn’t quite reach his potential on the points scale. He can be viewed as a QB2 for now and if you have a better option, go ahead and play him. If he’s your best option in your league, the silver lining is that he’s going up against the Colts defense this week that’s ranked 20th in the league against fantasy QBs, so he has a chance to really do some damage for fantasy managers who choose to start him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cautiously start Ryan Tannehill in Week 3 as the Colts defense should allow for some promising attack from the Titans.