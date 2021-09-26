AJ Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Titans grabbed their first win of the season with a 33-30 victory over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 2. AJ Brown’s performance was another underwhelming one as he caught three of his nine targets for only 43 yards. Week 1 saw him go 4-for-8 and 49 yards, but he at least made it to the end zone against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

If you’re a fantasy manager who rostered Brown, there’s no need to panic. He’s still getting adjusted to an offense with his new teammate Julio Jones, and Brown is still seeing plenty of action with a total of 17 targets through his first two games. Week 3 will see the Titans go up against a relatively weak Colts defense, ranked 28th in the league against fantasy wide receivers. He’ll start to click and can be expected to break out soon, and it could even be this week against the Colts given the favorable matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start AJ Brown in Week 3.