Julio Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Titans eked past the Seahawks in a thrilling 33-30 victory as they logged their first win of the season in Week 2. Julio Jones went caught six of his eight targets for 128 yards. He and QB Ryan Tannehill were in sync offensively last week, and even though Jones didn’t find the end zone, he played a big part in helping the Titans pull off a win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

Jones had a much better showing than he did in Week 1, where he only went 3-of-6 for 29 yards against the Cardinals. His 128 yards against the Seahawks should be enough to have any fantasy manager salivating at the prospect of he and Tannehill going up against the Colts 28th-ranked defense against fantasy receivers. Jones will be a must-start this week as it could be his biggest performance of the season, and it’s only Week 3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Julio Jones in Week 3.