Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It’s been a quiet start to the season for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, despite a career season in 2020. Will he find a better line in the box score this week against the Tennessee Titans?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines is part of a running back rotation with the Colts. His upside comes from his work as a pass-catcher—he had an impressive 482 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year. So far this season, he’s tied with fellow running back Jonathan Taylor with seven catches. Hines has seen more targets than Taylor, 10 to eight, and has 65 yards through the air. He’s a distant second in rushing attempts with just 10 on the season.

He was barely noticeable last week against the Rams, with just one rushing attempt and one catch on the day. Complicating things even further this week is the Colts’ quarterback situation, with Carson Wentz dealing with ankle injuries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Nyheim Hines.