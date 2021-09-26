Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell is no longer a part of the team’s official injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. He had been dealing with an abdomen injury as he missed the Week 2 game and was limited during practice earlier this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

In his lone game this season, Campbell wasn’t much of a factor as he caught one of three passes for 24 yards. Michael Pittman Jr. took advantage of additional targets as he caught eight of 12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown with Campbell on the bench. While it’s nice that Campbell should be healthy enough to play on Sunday, it might not matter with the Colts quarterback situation. It remains unclear whether Carson Wentz will be available with injuries to both of his ankles, so the whole passing game is a question mark at this point.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are very few scenarios in which fantasy managers should enter Campbell into their lineups this weekend. Without any proof he will be used a ton in this offense and no idea what to expect from the quarterback position, there are better wide receiver options out there.