Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After an 0-2 start, the Indianapolis Colts haven’t had much to celebrate this season, but wide receiver Zach Pascal has at least proven to be a reliable scorer so far. The question on the minds of fantasy football players ahead of this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans is whether or not he can make it three games in a row with a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Despite a tough matchup against the Rams last week, Pascal managed to catch five of six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He had two scores the week before that. He’s second on the team in targets, third in catches and the only player with a receiving touchdown at all. He has a very favorable matchup this week against the Titans who have allowed six touchdowns to opposing wide receivers so far this season.

But his fantasy value could hinge on whether or not quarterback Carson Wentz can play. He’s dealing with two sprained ankles after last week’s game, and if he’s out, Pascal can stay on the bench in your fantasy league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Zach Pascal if Carson Wentz plays. Sit him if not.