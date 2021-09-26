Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After a dud in the first week of the season, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. bounced back with a big outing in Week 2 against the Rams. He’ll be looking to build on that this week against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman’s big week came in spite of him being a late addition to the injury report in the days prior to that outing. Still, he managed to finish with eight catches on 12 targets for a career-high 123 yards last week. He has the chance for another big game this week against the Titans, but that may largely hinge on whether or not quarterback Carson Wentz can play after spraining both ankles last week against the Rams.

The Titans have given up the most yards (572) and touchdowns (6) to opposing wide receivers through the first two weeks of the season. If Wentz does play, Pittman would be a solid option for the back of your fantasy receiver rotation or flex spot. If Wentz isn’t able to play, don’t bother starting any of the Colts’ receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Michael Pittman Jr. if Wentz plays. Sit him if not.