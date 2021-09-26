Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts have an interesting situation in their passing game with uncertainty at the quarterback position, which impacts all pass catchers. If you are a fantasy manager considering what to do about the tight end position with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, here’s a look at what you can expect.

Carson Wentz has an injury to both ankles, so his status is in question. He’s expected to play, but if he has a setback, Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley would get the start. How that will impact the tight end position remains to be seen. Doyle had a nice game in Week 2 as he hauled in five of eight targets for 64 yards, while Alie-Cox has just one reception this season for 18 yards. It’s possible a backup quarterback could go with the safer options to the tight end over the middle, but the ceiling for either tight end is not all that high.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Doyle is a mid-tier tight end No. 2 for fantasy purposes, and Alie-Cox is not startable from a fantasy perspective.