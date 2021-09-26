Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Less than two games into the 2021 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs, putting him on the shelf indefinitely. With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins will turn to Jacoby Brissett, one of the team’s free-agent acquisitions this offseason, for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett comes with extensive starting experience, having served in that role multiple times with the Indianapolis Colts. While his production looks commendable for a preferred backup — 31 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and roughly 6,000 yards — his passing numbers have always lagged behind the quarterbacks he replaced under center. Even his rushing totals in those years seems ho-hum: nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns combined.

While Brissett represents a step back from Tagovailoa, the journeyman will benefit from the return of wide receiver Will Fuller. The wideout missed the first two weeks of the season (suspension, personal reasons). Fuller provides a vertical presence to the offense that, while Brissett won’t likely exploit regularly, could still open up things underneath.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jacoby Brissett.